1/187 Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

1/187 Myall St, Tea Gardens

PRICE: P.O.A

THIS low maintenance, easy care townhouse is situated in the perfect location only a street back from the Myall River, restaurants & cafes.

Enter through the glass double doors and immediately feel at home. From the high vaulted ceilings to the light and bright living spaces, this home is sure to impress.

Downstairs offers a modern kitchen with stainless steel Fisher & Paykel appliances, large island bench with double sink, plenty of cupboard space and a large pantry.

Spacious lounge room with high ceilings and separate dining both have sliding door access to the undercover deck featuring a built in BBQ and spa. Off the deck is a paved courtyard offering an outdoor shower, sink, clothesline and single car parking space through the drive through roller door to the garage. The laundry features a third toilet and internal access to the double garage.

The master bedroom is located on the bottom floor and features mirrored built-ins, a spacious ensuite and sliding door access to a private, leafy deck.

Upstairs is light & bright with multiple windows surrounding the landing, offering the morning & afternoon sun and gentle breezes. Bedroom 2 features a walk in robe & sliding door access to a verandah. Bedroom 3 features mirrored built-ins.

The upstairs bathroom is split into three spaces offering privacy with a separate toilet and separate room for the bath & shower.

This immaculate home features tiles throughout, carpeted bedrooms, ceiling fans, ducted air con and much much more, all located in the centre of town. This executive style townhouse is the first of three quality architectural strata townhouses on the large block. It sits amongst manicured gardens maximizing the street appeal.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on 0488 133 998 or (02) 4997 9022.