1 Billabong Ave, Tea Gardens is on the market withStuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

1 Billabong Ave,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $465,000



THIS lovely three bedroom villa is located in a quiet street close to The Grange, Estia Health and The Palm Lakes Resort in Tea Gardens.

Enjoy the same location many choose for retirement without the commitment into an over 55’s village. Only a minutes walk to the shopping centre which includes Coles, cafe, Dr’s surgery, pharmacy, post office, bank and boutique shopping.

This villa offers many quality features including an overly large single lock up garage with plenty of room for storage, second roll-a-door into a fully enclosed alfresco area. Manicured, fully fenced, private courtyard, with a verandah off the living area.

Inside a large lounge room opens into the dining room and open plan kitchen, three bedrooms all have built ins, the master has an ensuite and a second bathroom services the rest of the home. The third bedroom is currently utilised as a study/third living space. Extra storage has been built into this very affordable, low maintenance home.

Inspections will pleasantly surprise you, call now and be impressed. Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.