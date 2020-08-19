10/21-23 Magnus Street Nelson Bay is on the market with Tony Short Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

10/21-23 Magnus Street

NELSON BAY

PRICE: $740,000-$780,000

Lifestyle: No maintenance living in a popular location, take advantage of the relaxed lifestyle on offer . If it’s for a holiday investment, retirement or family home you will find it here at “Seashells”.

Features: Spacious apartment with gourmet kitchen and stone bench tops, quality appliances to suit the avid chef.

Plantation shutters through-out. Lift to your front door, air conditioning. Water glimpses from the balcony. “Seashells” is a well maintained complex with beautifully presented common areas including an in-ground pool and BBQ facilities.

Location: Centrally located within a short walk to Nelson Bay CBD, D’Albora marina and pristine Fly Point beach.

Tony to arrange your inspection and experience the lifestyle on offer at “Seashells”.

For more information contact Tony Short Real Estate on 0249191540