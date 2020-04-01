10 Leeward Cct, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Serenity

10 Leeward Cct,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $680,000

A LOVELY, spacious family home ideally located in the Myall Quays Estate. Featuring four large bedrooms, the master bedroom opens out onto the private rear yard & gardens. A large walk in wardrobe has a his and hers entrance, and the ensuite is generous complete with a bath.



Light filled flowing living areas with porcelain tiling, private media room, spacious bathrooms and a separate study/children’s activity room conveniently adjoining the other bedrooms.

Entertaining is a breeze with a chef’s kitchen including a 900mm oven with gas cooktop, large walk in pantry and separate entrances around a generous island benchtop. The kitchen overlooks the dining room with doors accessing an undercover outdoor entertaining area. Extra living space includes a rumpus room also enjoying views onto the entertaining area and over the landscaped backyard.

Just a short walk to Myall Quays shopping centre and medical centre, the location is as convenient as it is peaceful.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.