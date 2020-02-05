103 Suncrest Cl, Bulahdelah is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

103 Suncrest Cl,

BULAHDELAH

PRICE: $625,000

IF you want to escape the hustle and bustle of city living then we have the property for you. Situated on a very pleasant 3 acres that is fully fenced and offers lovely views back to the rolling hills of Bulahdelah. Time to get back to nature and grow your own veggies, have some chickens.



A quality built home that is only 3 years old and offers a comfortable stylish lifestyle for you and your family. Very spacious 3 bedroom home with the master bedroom enjoying an ensuite and walk in robe, whilst the other 2 bedrooms have built ins. Separate dining off a spacious galley style kitchen with all the modern appliances. Air conditioned lounge and a wonderfully spacious indoor alfresco entertaining area.

A large 4 bay shed and workshop for the man of the house with 3 metre wide doors and 2.7 metre high. Another smaller shed behind is ideal for the mower and outdoor tools. Plenty of water and an enviro cycle to help water the gardens.

All of this is only minutes from the township of Bulahdelah that has all the amenities you need to keep you going. The beautiful Myall River is only minutes away, the closest beach is Seal Rocks which is about 30 minutes away.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.