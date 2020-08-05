11 Bellbird Close, Moonee Beach is on the market with Unrealestate: Chris Hines and Kim McGinty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

11 Bellbird Close,

Moonee Beach

PRICE: $1,350,000

THIS truly impressive grand colonial style home has all the features anyone could ask for, from a family retreat or granny flat/parents room, through to formal lounge, family room & formal dining.



A magnificent home that features fully ducted air conditioning along with the private retreats own 5kw unit.

To top it off on the lower level is a multi-purpose room, which would make the perfect room for those wanting space for the home office.

Bi folding windows open up to the amazing deck with BBQ and built in rangehood, overlooking the in-ground salt water pool and surrounded with well established.

Parking is not a problem, with a double garage attached to the home, as well as the 10m x 12m barn style shed/workshop with 3 large roller doors.

For more information contact Chris Hines 0439667719 and Kim McGinty 0432953796 from Unrealestate.