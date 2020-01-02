11 Coupland Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real

0 SHARES Share Tweet

11 Coupland Avenue

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $355,000

Ever wanted to own your own fishing cottage?



Now’s your chance!! With only minutes from the Myall River and Just over the bridge to the pristine beaches of Hawks Nest, this property is loaded with potential. The home features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom (Extra toilet); Large 1/4 acre block – plenty of yard space; Possible subdivision opportunity; Handy location to shops, restaurants and pubs/clubs; Located in one of Tea Gardens tightly held streets. Currently tenanted, this property is the perfect little earner while you plan to redevelop. Alternatively, turn it into your own holiday cottage and get away from the hustle and bustle. Win win either way!

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262