12 The Anchorage, Hawks Nest is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

12 The Anchorage

HAWKS NEST

PRICE: P.O.A

Experience stunning views and the prospect of sensational sunsets across the river every day.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This recently renovated 3 bedroom home, plus 1 bedroom self-contained flat, is enviably located within the highly sought after area known locally as Winda Woppa.

The property is situated on a 544sqm block of land beside the beautiful Myall River with a northerly aspect. The very comfortable upstairs lounge area, open plan kitchen and dining area are tiled throughout and flow out onto a large sundeck with endless views of the Myall River.

The hostess kitchen boasts all modern fittings plus a mobile island bench.

Ample parking provided with two separate lock up garages and a double carport.

With three bedrooms upstairs, all with ceiling fans, the home affords plenty of space for the family and is ideally located within 250 metres of beaches and only 100 metres to the boat ramp.

A terrific prospect for the investor on the holiday rental market, or for family holidays. A Water Paradise.

Due to high holiday guest traffic, inspections are by appointment only.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.