13 Heron Street Nerong is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

13 Heron Street

NERONG

PRICE: $899,000

Established circa 1995 this substantial brick and tile 4 bedroom residence is located in the serene coastal village that is Nerong.

Nerong is a whisper quiet coastal town approximately 1 hour drive north of Newcastle and 20 kms south of Bulahdelah.

With an absolute emphasis on low maintenance living and self sufficiency you can rest assured knowing this property ticks all those boxes with virtually no utility bills to speak of.

Designed over 2 levels the home boasts generous open plan living spaces coupled with 4 double bedrooms all with built-ins, the truly oversized main bedroom is complete with ensuite and his/her walk thru robes.

Upper level living areas spill out onto the enclosed entertaining decks taking in those uninterrupted water views.

So, if you seek that tucked away piece of paradise to satisfy that love of boating / fishing or just a fine place to simply unwind then this waterfront may be just for you.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.