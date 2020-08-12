13 Kingfisher Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

13 Kingfisher Avenue

HAWKS NEST

PRICE: $575,000

HERE is one for the water sports or golfing fanatic, only a 150m walk to the 18 hole course, and only short drive to the boat ramp and both beaches, this property sits on a 556sqm corner block.



With three bedrooms and one bathroom, this property is located between the well known Myall River and the superb Bennett’s Beach at Hawks Nest.

Shops and cafe’s are only 500mtrs away. Features include open living areas, modern kitchen, enclosed sunroom on the northern side, paved and covered entertaining area with bbq, ceiling fans, bath + shower, separate toilet, built-ins in all bedrooms and a unique ‘L’ shaped garage.

Dual access from both Kingfisher and Dolphin Avenue’s provides extra access for boats or caravans.

This property is centrally located and would suit a multitude of purposes.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.