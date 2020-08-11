$13,000 Grant for Hawks Nest Golf Club practise range upgrades

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HAWKS Nest Golf Club has been granted a $13,000 Stronger Communities Grant for a new, all-weather, undercover practise range.



The Stronger Communities Programme provides grants of between $2,500 and $20,000 to community organisations and local governments for small capital projects that deliver social benefits for local communities.

Greg Acret, General Manager of Hawks Nest Golf Club, said that the current practise range is over 15 years old.

“The old practise nets area will be completely overhauled to include new nets, new artificial turf, new hitting mats, and a roof structure which will allow for practise in all weather conditions,” said Mr Acret.

“The surrounding area will also be landscaped with new garden areas to make it more attractive and appealing to the golfing fraternity.”

Mr Acret continued, “This upgrade will also allow our Club Professional, Andrew McCormack, to provide lessons and tuition even when it is raining.”

Dr David Gillespie MP, Federal Member for Lyne, said, “Sporting facilities, such as the Hawks Nest Golf Club, are vital not only for inspiring physical activity and health, but also for better connecting our regional communities.”

“Physical activity and social interaction are essential elements in ensuring our community is healthy in body and mind.”

The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.

By Ashley CHRYSLER