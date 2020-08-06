15 Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

15 Myall St,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: P.O.A

Incredible opportunity to secure two properties on a large level 1215m2 block of land in Tea Gardens, all on the one title. Live in one, rent the other? Rent both? Bring along the in-laws? The possibilities are endless! Approx 100m to the Myall Quays shopping precinct and within walking distance to the Myall River, restaurants & cafes.



The block comprises of 2x homes, 1x double garage, 1x single garage & 1x single carport.

The first home sits at the front of the block and features high ceilings, 3 bedrooms with built ins, a spacious living/dining room with air con and lots of windows allowing for natural light & breezes, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large walk in linen/storage room, bathroom & laundry. The back deck is spacious and overlooks the yard. There is a second toilet off the deck.

The second home sits at the back of the block offering privacy. Featuring 3 bedrooms – two with built ins, kitchen overlooking the living/dining rooms which open out to the back veranda enjoying views over a private backyard. The laundry is off the kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. This property is already tenanted (not on lease) to a great tenant who would love to remain on if possible.

Plenty of room between both dwellings to have a yard each and erect some fencing if desired. Both homes are hardiplank for easy maintenance.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.