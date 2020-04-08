18 Genoa Gr, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

18 Genoa Gr,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $655,000

EXTENSIVE renovations have been completed throughout this stunning home, but with the current owner’s situation changing, this is one home which must be seen to be truly appreciated.



This three bedroom plus study Masterton home has new flooring (carpets, tiles and timber floors) throughout, new plantation shutters and blinds, freshly painted walls, doors and handles, air conditioning, and a new toilet and tap to the main bathroom. Structurally the master bedroom has been redesigned to add a walk in robe and brand new ensuite, the entire kitchen has been replaced and also includes new appliances, a study / fourth bedroom is a welcome addition to the floor plan, new cupboards and benchtops have been added to the laundry along with a new sliding internal access door to the double garage.

Outside the lawns have been replaced, and the front and back gardens are landscaped to enhance privacy. There is a spike for bore water, automatic sprinklers to the front lawn and bore water extended to the back garden. A new, secure carport has been erected with a 5″ thick concrete slab underneath for an additional vehicle or caravan.

New renovations continue to include a new awning over the private alfresco area and a Swann security system has been installed.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.