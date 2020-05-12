181/96 Holdom Road Karuah is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

181/96 Holdom Road

KARUAH

PRICE: $238,000

Situated in the friendly over 50’s village at Karuah is this well appointed, 2 bedroom home. Offering a single carport and single lock up garage, this home has all the creature comforts to make your retirement the one you want.



Features include: Partial water views; Brand new outdoor entertaining area; Instant Gas Hot Water system; Split system Air Conditioning and ceiling fans throughout; Two toilets; Sunroom/Rumpus room for relaxing.

Karuah Waters village is a land lease community with site fees at a very affordable $172 per week (Government Rental Assistance may be available). There are no council fees, no entry or exit fees and when in residence, you will have access to all facilities within the village and, of course, everything the Karuah township has to offer.

Call to arrange a private inspection and start planning your retirement here today. Inspections are strictly by appointment only.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.