2/21 Mirreen Street Hawks Nest is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2/21 Mirreen Street

HAWKS NEST

PRICE: $345,000 ‘All Offers Considered’

A SPACIOUS two storey, two bedroom townhouse located centrally in Hawks Nest, close to the beaches of Port Stephens and the Myall River.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

This property features a large living room downstairs with modern bathroom and separate toilet, as well as an internal laundry and ample under-stair storage.

Upstairs encompasses the kitchen and dining area (air-conditioned) that opens onto an east facing balcony.

There are two bedrooms with built-in robes. This property is of solid double brick construction with a full metal roof and has a single lock up garage and a shared rear garden. A terrific first home for young couples, weekender or investment property. Contact us today to arrange an inspection.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.