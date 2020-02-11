2/225 Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Tea Gardens Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet



2/225 Myall Street,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: P.O.A

Easy walking distance to the Myall River.

Here is your opportunity to live or invest in the gateway to the Myall River yet only 60 minutes to the Newcastle CBD.

Spend your weekends exploring the beautiful Tea Gardens indulging in life’s great pleasures of food, wine and nature. This exceptional development offers you an amazing low maintenance lifestyle freeing your time up to work, rest and play.

This Torrens Title duplex is well presented with an open plan living area which opens out onto the back deck overlooking the sanctuary of wildlife frolicking on the wetlands.

This tidy three bedroom duplex has spacious bedrooms all of them have large built in wardrobes, the main with an ensuite, The spacious living room and a good size kitchen with casual dining.

You can also enjoy the convenience of an internal laundry, your own single garage and grassy backyard.

For more information contact Tea Gardens Real Estate on 02 4997 1300