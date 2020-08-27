2 Rosina Close, Bonville is on the market with Beth Andrews, PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2 Rosina Close, Coffs Harbour.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Presenting a home that has something for everyone!

This very practical, all on one level and extremely low maintenance home is ready for its new owners – especially if you want to do more living & less working.

With three separate lounge areas, and a large undercover outdoor living space adjacent to the central kitchen, this home is ideal for families of all sizes.

The open plan family & dining rooms spill out to the generous entertainment area & overlook the sparkling saltwater in-ground pool.

Enjoy the privacy from every angle as you enjoy summers lazing by the sun drenched pool, or having the tribe over for endless fun & barbecues.

All 4 bedrooms have built in robes, and the spacious master bedroom has an ensuite.

A bonus council approved work from home beauty salon complete with sink, storage & reception room could be used for a multitude of purposes.

The home has been recently refreshed with new carpet & paint, and some new window finishes.

It’s completely move-in ready, yet still has the scope to add your own touches to suit your taste.

Featuring air conditioning, stylish, well appointed kitchen with dishwasher, gas cooking & huge walk in pantry.

The yard is completely fenced & has space for the kids & pets to run & play.

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this is the ideal location for bringing up the family.

Only 3.5km to the Coffs City CBD, with schools, medical, university & airport all within a short drive, this is a great location.

The second street frontage may give scope for extra vehicle access, with additional parking possibilities.

Generously proportioned homes like this are hard to find, so jump on this one if you need some space to move.

Auction Saturday 12th September, 2:30pm onsite unless sold before – Guide $659,000 – $699,000

Contact Beth Andrews 0478 139 439

PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour.