20 Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

20 Myall Street

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $405,000



SITUATED in a convenient location, this freestanding, single level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins and main with ensuite. The open floor plan still allows for separate formal and informal living. Light and airy throughout this modern cottage offers a generous sized kitchen, air conditioning, an enclosed entertaining deck and single carport. The tiled main bathroom offers a combined bathtub and shower.

Currently tenanted at $350pw and within walking distance to all facilities, this is an excellent opportunity for the first home buyer or for those looking for a low maintenance getaway or investment.

Contact us today to arrange an inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.