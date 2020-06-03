204/21 Marine Drive ‘The Boathouse’ Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

204/21 Marine Drive

‘The Boathouse’

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $439,000

204/21 Marine Drive is a middle floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit located within “The Boathouse” complex.



The unit is being sold fully furnished and has many features that include: Great returns/high occupancy rate with a gross rental returns of approx $40,000 – $45,000 annually; Combined main bathroom/laundry; Ensuite off the main with twin hand basins, spa bath, shower and toilet; 2 x Split System A/C units – main lounge/living/dining area, main bdrm; Active views of the Myall River and Marina; All modern appliances and granite bench tops in the kitchen.

Close to Marina, restaurants, hotels, clubs and eateries. The Boathouse complex features pools, a gym, sauna and many other features that make it a great holiday destination.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.