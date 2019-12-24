20A Myall Street Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

20A Myall Street

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $645,000

RECENTLY completed and ready to move in today. Elegant, spacious, low maintenance and well positioned just a short walk to the Myall Quays shopping precinct and minutes to the Myall River and beaches of Hawks Nest.



This brand new home represents a fantastic opportunity for the new owner.

Offering privacy and space on a battle-axe block, 4 generous bedrooms, ensuite and walk-in robe, large living areas spilling out onto the full covered alfresco entertaining area, there is enough room for all the family.

The property features 4 spacious bedrooms with WIR to Main and Bed 2, built-ins to 3 & 4; – Open plan living and dining with alfresco covered entertaining patio; Ducted air conditioning and Alarm System; Kitchen has Stone benchtop with all modern appliances and large walk-in pantry; Three toilets and two large linen cupboards; Fully landscaped and fully fenced: Remote garage door for large double lock up garage with storage cupboard, internal access and extra length to accommodate a 15ft boat on a trailer.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.