21 Muneela Ave, Hawks Nest is on the market with Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

21 Muneela Ave,

HAWKS NEST

PRICE: P.O.A

NEW to the market this lovely home is situated in the perfect location of Swan Bay. Light, bright and welcoming with polished floorboards throughout, this home is a spectacular find.



Enter into a private lounge room cooled by a reverse cycle air conditioner, leading to the stylish kitchen with quality appliances, stone benchtops, built in wine rack plus a convenient serving window looking out onto the back rumpus room heated by a wood fireplace.

The home offers four generous size bedrooms, a three way bathroom plus a second toilet in the laundry. A screened in alfresco is built off the back of the house accessing the backyard. A little bit of TLC will certainly enhance the appeal of this great buy!

The whole block is fully irrigated with easy care gardens and fruit trees already thriving. Two gardens sheds offer lots of outdoor storage.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.