22 Dewing Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Harbour

22 Dewing

Toormina

PRICE: $489,000

OPEN: Saturday 11.15-11.45am

SET on a large 700+sqm block, this 1988 built brick veneer and tile home is a great entry point into the housing market.



Located in a quiet family safe, cul de sac location, this home is literally less than 3000 metres to Sawtell Beach. The location is even that good that you can sit on the rear deck and look out into Bongil Bongil National Park.

The home itself has three bedrooms, all with built ins with the main being a generous 3.8 X 4.3 metres. The bathroom is a family friendly three way bathroom meaning mornings won’t be a nightmare with one child locked in the bathroom whilst the others are trying to brush their teeth.

The home is in great original condition with a large formal lounge leading to the kitchen with attached dining area.

The rear deck is accessed from the dining area which intern is linked by stairs to a paved area and further covered entertaining area in the back yard.

For more information contact Chris Hines 0439 667 719 or Kim McGinty 0432 953 796 from Unrealestate Coffs Harbour.