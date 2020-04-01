23 Dunshea Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

23 Dunshea Avenue
TEA GARDENS
PRICE: $580,000
It’s worth it for your business.
Message us.
Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.
Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au
PERFECT for retirees, families or investors, this appealing and immaculately presented spacious, single level home is situated a short distance to the scenic Myall River, shops and cafes and offers easy care living in a peaceful and friendly neighbourhood. Features of this home include single level brick and tile home with double garage (internal access); open plan kitchen, dining and family/living rooms; Spacious kitchen with generous storage and dishwasher; Built-in robes in bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout the home; Ensuite off the main bedroom; Northeast aspect to private fully fenced yard; Room for caravan, boat or shed; Spearpoint pump to water lawns and gardens; Short distance to shops, cafes and beaches; Master built Lambert construction.
This home has been fastidiously maintained and there is not a thing to do.
This property is centrally located and may suit a multitude of purposes.
For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.