23 Dunshea Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

23 Dunshea Avenue

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $580,000



PERFECT for retirees, families or investors, this appealing and immaculately presented spacious, single level home is situated a short distance to the scenic Myall River, shops and cafes and offers easy care living in a peaceful and friendly neighbourhood. Features of this home include single level brick and tile home with double garage (internal access); open plan kitchen, dining and family/living rooms; Spacious kitchen with generous storage and dishwasher; Built-in robes in bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout the home; Ensuite off the main bedroom; Northeast aspect to private fully fenced yard; Room for caravan, boat or shed; Spearpoint pump to water lawns and gardens; Short distance to shops, cafes and beaches; Master built Lambert construction.

This home has been fastidiously maintained and there is not a thing to do.

This property is centrally located and may suit a multitude of purposes.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.