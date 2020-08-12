24 Leeward Cct, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

24 Leeward Cct,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: P.O.A

YOU will be amazed by this stylish home situated in the beautiful Myall Quays Estate. Light & bright living spaces, versatile floorplan, stunning gardens, side access… all you could want and more.



Enter into a tiled formal lounge/dining room at the front of the home which is warmed by the morning sun all year round. Further into the home you will find the large kitchen offering an expansive breakfast bar and walk in pantry overlooking the dining and rumpus rooms.

Sliding doors take you out to the spacious undercover entertaining area and large backyard with beautifully manicured gardens complete with a watering system.

The right wing of the home features the main bathroom, laundry & 4 bedrooms. The original floorplan featured 5 bedrooms, but the current owners have cleverly taken down a wall between two bedrooms making it the perfect design for a large bedroom/crafts/sewing room. Beds 2 & 3 feature built ins and the master overlooks the backyard and features a walk in robe & ensuite.

Offering an abundance of extras with the additional bonus of side yard access perfect for storing the boat/caravan, double garage with internal access & built in shelving, garden shed, security system, solar system, ducted air con, ceiling fans and more.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.