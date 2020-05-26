25 Gaggin Street, Clarence Town is on the market with Lisa Coburn from R&R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

25 Gaggin Street,

Clarence Town

PRICE: $650,000 – $690,000



Situated in a popular area of Clarence Town on a usable two acres, this rendered brick and tile home is a must see for small families and couples looking for enough room to move for either the kids or the animals & a home they can still transform into their own.

Other Features Include:

• All bedrooms with BIR’s, main with WIR as well

• Separate lounge, living & dining areas

• Main bathroom has toilet, shower & vanity,

second separate toilet

• BBQ area, covered entertaining, above ground

swimming pool

• Solar panels, solar hot water, town water &

transpiration area

• Chicken coop, vegetable garden, fenced yard &

fenced play area w/ sandpit

Located under 5 mins drive to shops, schools and Bowling Club, 50 minutes to Newcastle, 20 minutes to Raymond Terrace and under 2.5 hours to Sydney.

For further information please call Lisa Coburn from R&R Property on 0499 172 753.