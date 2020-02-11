27 Martin Circuit Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

27 Martin Circuit

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: P.O.A

A HOME with beautiful street appeal that is lit up in sunshine and surrounded by house proud neighbours, featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

This stairless property has only had the one owner who has lovingly looked after it with pride. Buyers will enjoy the outdoor alfresco area that looks over the meticulous gardens.

Gated access to the back yard that is fully fenced for the puppy.

The home itself is well established with all the creature comforts: Ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, ceiling fans and loads of storage.

The kitchen sits in the middle of the functional floor plan, servicing the dining and family area along with the well- proportioned lounge space.

There is a walk in wardrobe and ensuite off the master and internal access to the double garage.

This is a move in, do nothing, purchase set on a 658m2 block.

Contact us today to arrange an inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.