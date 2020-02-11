27 Martin Circuit Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

27 Martin Circuit
TEA GARDENS
PRICE: P.O.A
A HOME with beautiful street appeal that is lit up in sunshine and surrounded by house proud neighbours, featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage.
This stairless property has only had the one owner who has lovingly looked after it with pride. Buyers will enjoy the outdoor alfresco area that looks over the meticulous gardens.
Gated access to the back yard that is fully fenced for the puppy.
The home itself is well established with all the creature comforts: Ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, ceiling fans and loads of storage.
The kitchen sits in the middle of the functional floor plan, servicing the dining and family area along with the well- proportioned lounge space.
There is a walk in wardrobe and ensuite off the master and internal access to the double garage.
This is a move in, do nothing, purchase set on a 658m2 block.
