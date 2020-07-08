278 Clarke Street Pindimar is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

278 Clarke Street

PINDIMAR

PRICE: $549,000

JUST metres from the pristine northern shore of Port Stephens, just two hours by freeway from Sydney and minutes to the beautiful beaches of Hawks Nest, you’ll find this wonderful home. A spacious brick veneer home with colorbond roofing and verandahs at the front and side. It features three bedrooms with built ins, and open plan kitchen/loungeroom with a fireplace and a separate dining room with glass sliding doors opening to the verandah. Outside has the single lock up garage and access to the backyard to the massive 12.5m x 6.2m shed at the rear (which also has a rear lane access). Set on a level 835sqm block this property is situated in the friendly village of South Pindimar.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.