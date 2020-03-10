28A The Esplanade, North Arm Cove is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

28A The Esplanade,

NORTH ARM COVE

PRICE: P.O.A

JOIN the select few living in paradise on this absolute waterfront block at North Arm Cove. This vacant block is tucked away in the peaceful village of North Arm Cove ready to build your dream home.



The block is perfectly positioned on 1267sqm and enjoys breathtaking views of the bay of Port Stephens. With your own sandy beach, enjoy a quick 10 minute trip to Nelson Bay for lunch and a lifestyle of kayaking and fishing from your own backyard.

North Arm Cove is only 30 minutes to Newcastle Airport, 2 hours to Sydney and 15 minutes to the sparkling patrolled surf beaches at Hawks Nest.

With vacant waterfront land a rare find, secure your own piece of paradise today! Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.