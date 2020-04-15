3/31-33 Marine Dr, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

3/31-33 Marine Dr,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: P.O.A

A FANTASTIC opportunity to secure a three bedroom luxury apartment in the unique “Moorings” complex overlooking the waterfront at Tea Gardens.



This ground floor apartment has many fabulous benefits including it’s own private swimming pool complete with a separate in-ground spa and bbq area, a grassed fully fenced backyard, and extensive landscaped private gardens surrounding the unit. An undercover alfresco area looks out over the backyard and pool, adding to the entertaining appeal of the unit.

Inside, the master bedroom comes with an ensuite and wir plus a comfortable, private verandah. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have built in wardrobes and lush garden views, the bathroom is very modern and includes a feature window and boudoir.

A study could easily be converted to a 4th bedroom if needed.

The home becomes open plan with a kitchen overlooking the dining and lounge rooms with bi-fold doors opening onto the alfresco area and a second set of glass doors opening onto a large third undercover verandah which wraps around the unit.

The complex has security access, a large pool, tended gardens and pathways available to all the apartments. There is a lift in the complex and underground secure parking included for each apartment.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.