3/86 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

3/86 Booner Street
HAWKS NEST
PRICE: $430,000
FOUND in a quiet corner on Booner Street leading to the main surf beach, this three bedroom townhouse boasts a delightful open plan living area which opens out to a small easily maintained courtyard.
Or CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE
The kitchen is modern with all convenient appliances.
The bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes, the main also has an ensuite and opens out to a private balcony.
The complex, known as ‘Serendipity’, is well maintained and only a short walk to the main surf beach, ‘Bennett’s Beach’, to the Golf Club (a footpath takes you straight there!) and to the shopping precinct.
Conveniently located for getaways – park the car and walk everywhere! Perfect as a holiday home for the family or for the investor on the holiday or permanent rental market.
For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.