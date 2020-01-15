3/86 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

3/86 Booner Street

HAWKS NEST

PRICE: $430,000

FOUND in a quiet corner on Booner Street leading to the main surf beach, this three bedroom townhouse boasts a delightful open plan living area which opens out to a small easily maintained courtyard.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

The kitchen is modern with all convenient appliances.

The bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes, the main also has an ensuite and opens out to a private balcony.

The complex, known as ‘Serendipity’, is well maintained and only a short walk to the main surf beach, ‘Bennett’s Beach’, to the Golf Club (a footpath takes you straight there!) and to the shopping precinct.

Conveniently located for getaways – park the car and walk everywhere! Perfect as a holiday home for the family or for the investor on the holiday or permanent rental market.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.