3 Ted Ovens Drive, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Cherie Parik Your Commercial Property Specialist

3 Ted Ovens Drive,

Coffs Harbour

Price: $288,000 to $700,000 + GST

A great option for business owners looking for a fresh new location providing high visibility.



The brand-new Stadium Business Centre hosts affordable strata units available for sale or lease through exclusive agents Your Commercial Property Specialist.

Developed by trusted, well-known local builder; Balance Design and Construction who have made sure the complex provides ample on-site parking and great signage exposure, good natural light and nicely appointed facilities including a large disabled bathroom.

“The units present a great advantage for savvy business owners who want to leverage from such a centrally located position to all the key economic landmarks our beautiful city has to offer; the airport, hospital and university; the Pacific Highway and the proposed Coffs bypass southern on/off ramp and the international sports stadium, which brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Coffs Coast every year – located only a few meters away” selling agent Cherie Parik.

“Sizes range from 72m2, 96m2 to 202m2 and located conveniently off Stadium Drive. The units suit medical or allied health professionals like physios, chiropractors, councillors, podiatrists, maybe even a vet, childcare, shops, cafes or take away food – quite a few great permitted use options under the B1 Neighbourhood Centre zoning” Damon Rootes leasing agent.

First and only of their kind in the area; the law of demand and supply, in other words, limited supply with high demand will help ensure this complex remains competitive in the market for years to come.

“Competitively priced, you get a long of bang for your buck when you buy or lease one of these units” Cherie Parik “Having such a large onsite parking and generous number of designed parking bays allocated to each unit gives this complex a competitive edge over other options available on the market at the moment”

Inspections welcome by appointment and Your Commercial Property Specialist are very excited to walk you through this amazing new affordable option for your business. https://www.yourcps.com.au/20180732