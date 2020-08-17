$3,000 volunteer grant for Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MARK Hartwell and Grahame Rowell from Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade were recently granted $3,000 as part of the Federal Government’s 2019-20 Volunteer Grants Program.



The Government provided funding this year between $1,000 and $5,000, to help community organisations and support the efforts of Australia’s volunteers.

The Grants can be used to buy small equipment for volunteers or for the reimbursement of volunteer fuel, transport or training costs.

Federal member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, thanked all volunteer firefighters who gave their time to protect our communities, acknowledging that last season was a particularly tough time for many small communities.

“Every bushfire season our volunteer firies are called upon to defend homes and save lives” said Dr Gillespie.

“It’s hard work and it’s unpaid, but their contribution is vital and this funding will go towards fuel costs ensuring our fires are not out of pocket.”

Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston, said that volunteering is very much part of the Australian way of life.

“It has many social and economic benefits such as increased confidence, reduced marginalisation and skill development.”

“The Grants support organisations whose volunteers assist communities and encourage the inclusion of vulnerable people in our society.”

Myall Coast Radio also received $6,000 which will be used towards sound equipment, and is expected to launch within the next few months.

By Ashley CHRYSLER