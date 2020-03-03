32/139 Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

32/139 Myall St,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: P.O.A

THIS single level property must be seen to be truly appreciated. As you enter into the large open plan lounge and dining area that offers plenty of natural light. Glass bi-fold doors open onto the covered deck running the length of the lounge room allowing for peaceful views and gentle breezes of the manicured established grounds.



The kitchen is modern and spacious featuring stainless steel appliances, plenty of cupboards and an island bench completing this well laid out area. To the right there are sliding doors to a private leafy courtyard.

Two generous bedrooms with built ins are tucked away from the rest of the home along with a modern bathroom with bath, separate toilet and laundry. The master bedroom is spacious and features built in wardrobes running the length of the bedroom, a modern ensuite and sliding doors opening out to a second courtyard.

A host of extra fine features of this property include new flooring, ducted air conditioning, high ceilings and a double garage with internal access.

This home is great value and in an ideal location within walking distance to the Tea Gardens Country Club, shopping centre, waterfront, restaurants, cafes and more.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.