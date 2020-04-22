32 Pleasant View Parade Bundabah is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

32 Pleasant View Parade

BUNDABAH

PRICE: $225,000



32 Pleasant View Parade is a large, 1105sqm vacant block of land in Bundabah, a small village on the northern shores of Port Stephens. The village is surrounded by the pristine waters of the port, a superb location for anyone with a love for fishing, kayaking or any type of boating. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the block has completely natural surroundings. Build a home close to nature with the water very close by. Call us today for more information.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.