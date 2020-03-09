34th Ladies Golf Classic for Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 34th Ladies Golf Classic was held on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd March with 240 players representing 39 visiting clubs. The very popular event commenced on Sunday evening with a Meet and Greet at the Hawks Nest club.



Players were welcomed and given a gift bag including flyers promoting local businesses that supported the event.

Mondays’ event was played in extremely hot conditions but the ladies competing battled through the heat and posted some very good scores. Many players returned to the club on Monday night to enjoy the fashion parade, dinner and entertainment. All were very impressed with the great presentation by our club events coordinator and the meal. Thank you to Sonya and George.

Having the club ‘buzzing’ and seeing 190 ladies dancing, singing and laughing created a great atmosphere.

Ladies played on Tuesday in much cooler conditions and thoroughly enjoyed our amazing golf course. The players commented on how great it was having our men volunteers on the course as spotters and raking bunkers. Many said it would not happen at their home clubs.

On Tuesday evening prior to Presentation the raffle draw was held with prizes donated by local businesses. This was very well received with approximately $2000 being raised for the Westpac Helicopter appeal. We are very appreciative of the local businesses that continually support us and the community. The names of those who supported the Classic are on the Hawks Nest Golf clubs’ website.

An event like this would not be successful without help. The ladies committee put in many hours to ensure its smooth running. The support from the staff in the pro shop, led by Andrew our golf Professional, had many positive comments from our visiting players. Praise was given by all players to Ben, the Course Superintendent, and the green staff who ensured that the course was presented immaculately.

Much of the work began before the sun was up and continued well into the night. We appreciate the effort of the cleaners, bar staff, the many volunteers and the very supportive office staff.

A Club effort.

Winners of the Combined Two Day 2020 Ladies Classic

Combined Division 1 &2 Scratch

Winner Jill Blenkey, Newcastle Golf Club 168

Runner Up Janelle Cornwall Ervin, Forster / Tuncurry 173

Combined Division 1 & 2 Nett

Winner Amanda Patterson, Tanilba Bay 141

Runner Up Gillian Mowat, Belmont 144

Combined Division 3 & 4 Stableford

Winner Carolyn Pierce, Pymble 82

Runner Up Pamela Pirini, Muree 74