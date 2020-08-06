378 East Bank Road, Coramba is on the market with Vanessa Simpson from PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

378 East Bank Road,

Coramba

PRICE: Contact Agent

OPEN: Sunday 9th August, 12.00 – 1.30pm

SITUATED amongst a variety of horse and cattle properties, and a moments’ drive (20 mins) out of Coffs Harbour, is a great opportunity to purchase this unique property, offering a multitude of commercial/lifestyle possibilities, on 25 fantastic acres.



The four bedroom, two bathroom residence offers extensive rural views plus wrap around verandah on three sides.

The fourth bedroom could be utilised as a second living/rumpus room.

Feel comfortable year-round with wood fire, split system air conditioner and ceiling fans.

The open plan kitchen is extremely functional, with wide bench tops and a choice of dining space on either side, one of which flows onto the covered entertaining deck, overlooking the green lawn and gardens.

Beyond the gardens you’ll be surprised to discover a fully self-contained, 2 bedroom Shearers Quarters, perfect for the extended family or visitors.

Water is a feature with an excellent bore, water tanks, a reliable spring fed dam and the bonus of a little bubbling creek, with a swimming hole.

Storage is also a feature with a huge, 3 bay 18.4m x 9m shed, plus 4 bay open machinery shed, which could easily be converted to stables.

This really is a rare find in the Orara Valley. Productive land, permanent water, stunning scenery with a house, plus shearers quarters.

For more information contact Vanessa Simpson from PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour on 0422 401 875.