3802/2 Bay Drive, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Russell Snedden from Ray White Coffs Harbour

3802/2 Bay Drive

Coffs Harbour

PRICE: Auction 27 September 2020

One of only 4 units on the penthouse level in the Hillside Tower at Pacific Bay Resort, penthouse 3802 presents a unique opportunity as private residence or for holiday leasing, rental or resort accommodation investment.



Featuring two large bedrooms, both with ensuites the unit has been recently renovated with new carpets throughout plus a new kitchen.

Taking advantage of its position, each bedroom and the living area have ocean and hinterland views plus access to a generous verandah which leads up to the roof top terrace and entertaining area.

With private and secure access you are within easy walking distance to all resort facilities plus Diggers Beach.

Whether choosing to live here permanently and enjoy them yourself or take advantage of the investment opportunity, unique location and facilities, penthouse 3802 will make every day feel like a holiday.

Due to restructuring of our vendors assets, we have been instructed that the property must be sold providing your opportunity to secure this unique combination of lifestyle and investment.

For more information contact Russell Snedden from Ray White Coffs Harbouron 0402 873 373.