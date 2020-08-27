4 David Watt Close Sawtell is on the market with Russell Snedden from Ray White Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4 David Watt Cl,

Sawtell

PRICE: Auction 27 September 2020

THE perfect family home or entertainer. Located in a private cul-de-sac surrounded by Bonville Creek and other prestigious homes, a short stroll to Bongil Bongil National Park and minutes to the heart of Sawtell, shops, schools and the beach you will not find a better location.



Advertise with News of The Area today.

A spacious home with 4 bedrooms plus office, 2 bathrooms and adjoining 2 car garage situated on a 754 square metre block with low maintenance fully fenced yard, the standout feature however is the 8.5 metre pool and covered entertaining areas with full width by-fold doors connecting the open-plan living and dining areas to the outside.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, with bedrooms two and three having built-ins. There is a modern kitchen plus ducted air-conditioning throughout and fireplace and on a practical front ample storage.

Due to restructuring of our vendors assets, we have been instructed that this property must be sold.

For more information contact Russell Snedden from Ray White Coffs Harbouron 0402 873 373.