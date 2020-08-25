4 Dolphin Ave, Hawks Nest is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Situated in a popular location in the thriving coastal town of Hawks Nest, this boutique beach house has been beautifully maintained.



Only one block away from the golf course and just minutes away from sparkling patrolled beaches, this quaint cottage offers peace & relaxation – the perfect escape from the city life.

Flooded with natural light and gentle breezes, the home features a modern kitchen with caesarstone bench tops, gas cooking, dishwasher and wine rack all overlooking the dining room. The separate lounge room is warmed by a fireplace.

3 bedrooms are offered – the master bedroom sits at the front of the home and boasts a stunning ensuite with a feature barn door.

The fully enclosed yard features new fencing, a long concrete driveway with wide access for the boat or caravan, an entertaining deck flows across two sides of the home and is partially undercover along with a gazebo in the backyard perfect for enjoying an afternoon drink. The 590.6m2 block is lined with stunning landscaped gardens and a garden shed is also included.

Recent upgrades/inclusions offer fresh paint, new ceiling fans, fireplace, downlights, sensor lights, fully automated irrigation system, outdoor shower and much more.

Only minutes away from surf beaches and the shopping precinct including IGA, newsagency, bakery, medical centre, chemist and other boutique shops.

This property must be seen to be truly appreciated. With all the hard work done, simply move in and join the masses enjoying the coastal lifestyle Hawks Nest has to offer.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.