40 Koonwarra Drive Hawks Nest is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

40 Koonwarra Drive

HAWKS NEST

PRICE: P.O.A

WITH a taste for fineness, this prestigious four bedroom, architecturally designed home sits on 556sqm in the quiet residential estate known locally as ‘Swan Bay’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Cedar clad, the home features superior finishes throughout.

Upstairs boasts open living areas sweeping out to the front main deck blending with the natural surroundings with extensive views of the Myall River.

The master bedroom, as well as the ensuite, features a spacious walk-in wardrobe dressing room, as well as its own private balcony.

The modern galley kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.

Downstairs features a generous rumpus room with a bar area, laundry that would be the envy of every homeowner with the built-in ironing facilities and a laundry chute from the upstairs. Open fireplaces upstairs and downstairs has the home warm throughout the winter months.

The list of amazing features is endless. Enjoy the peaceful hours on the deck watching the black swans on the Myall River, while away the days out on the kayak, fun-filled evenings playing cricket with the kids on the waterfront reserve.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.