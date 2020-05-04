41 Leeward Cct, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New To The Market

41 Leeward Cct,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: P.O.A

THIS stunning McDonald Jones home is situated on a level 951m2 block in the Myall Quays Estate. A wonderful versatile floorplan to suit every member of the family. Children’s play room with sliding doors to keep the noise in, a father’s theatre room for the long nights watching the footy and mum’s beautiful bathrooms to soak in a luxurious bath. All this and more situated with peaceful bushland views, this home is sure to impress.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Enter the home into a grand hallway with high ceilings. The master bedroom is at the front of the home and features a large walk in robe running the length of the room with built in shelves and drawers. The ensuite is open with a double vanity and a separate toilet. Enjoy the privacy that this room offers from the kids.

The theatre room is situated at the front of the home and is a desirable feature, perfect to enjoy a family movie night.

Further in the home becomes an open plan with the kitchen overlooking the spacious living and dining areas. The kitchen has many great features including stainless steel Smeg appliances, gas cooking, a stunning mirrored splashback, quality waterfall benchtops with a double sink and water filter, pendant lighting, built in wine rack, walk in pantry and plenty of cupboard space with soft close drawers.

Glass bi-fold doors open out to the alfresco entertaining area. Take in the peaceful views of the bushland which is accessible by gate.

The children’s retreat is a great space located at the back of the home. Off this room there are 3 additional bedrooms with mirrored built ins, the main bathroom with a large bath, separate toilet and the laundry with a large linen cupboard and sliding door access to the yard.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.