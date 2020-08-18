44A & B Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

44A & B Myall St

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: Fm $445,000 (Only Two Left)

CENTRALLY located in Tea Gardens and within walking distance to nearby shops and Myall River, these 2 brand new town-homes each offer their own unique layout and identity within this family friendly beach and riverside township.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Tea Gardens is a high growth area with major developers releasing new estates. Situated only 2 hours north of Sydney on the M1, these townhouses propose great value with solid returns and all within striking distance of major centres.

The forecast for capital growth is strong in this area posing great investment potential.

The properties on offer are:

Unit A – 3 bed, 2 bath, double lock up garage fronting Myall Street with private courtyard – $445,000 (Long Term tenant) ;

Unit B – 3 bed, 2 bath, double lock up garage with private courtyard – $465,000 (Long term tenant);

All properties have top quality fixtures and fittings and a great range of inclusions.

All townhouses have long term tenants occupying them, offering rental income directly with solid returns – great for the investor.

Being sold individually.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.