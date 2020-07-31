5/22 Forge Drive, North Boambee Valley is on the market with Cherie Parik; Your Commercial Property Specialist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEASED to NSW Government Agency for 3 years with option to renew.



Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

New, quality concrete tilt-panel industrial unit showing strong return on investment.

This new strata complex contains five, high quality concrete tilt panel industrial units. Unit 5 is the biggest unit in the complex, with the added bonus of prime signage exposure space facing Forge Drive.

The unit provides high internal clearance with wide and high electric roller door and an attractive glazed frontage. The internal layout is fantastic for easily adding internal office or mezzanine areas as required.

Two designated parking spaces are registered on title and the complex enjoys a wide driveway with good turning space for vehicles.

Insulated roof and LED lighting all help with the energy efficiency and the large disabled bathroom with shower and nicely appointed kitchenette adds to the long list of features this unit has on offer.

Located in the popular Isles Industrial Estate, Coffs Coast premier industrial estate – providing easy access to the Pacific Highway and what will be the southern on/off ramp for the proposed Coffs Harbour bypass.

“Limited supply and high demand has resulted in good capital growth and solid rental returns for the Coffs Coast industrial property market” said exclusive listing agent Cherie Parik. “The local commercial market has fared quite well despite Covid-19. Your CPS have achieved some really great sales results and plenty of lease deals since the pandemic hit; reassuring us that there is still a lot of confidence in the local market”

“With the proposed by-pass works closer than ever before and so much Government infrastructure spend dedicated to the area and private enterprise spending in the pipeline, we are confident the Coffs Coast will continue to grow as a viable and successful investment option”

Buying a commercial property really isn’t as daunting as it may seem and it is not just for a select few – why not you too? “We encourage you to speak with your accountant or financial adviser and your bank manager to check if adding a commercial property to your investment plan is worth considering”

If you are seeking a low maintenance, high quality industrial unit in a great location – this one is for you! For further information on this brand new complex – contact exclusive sales agents: Your Commercial Property Specialist: 5606 2444 https://www.yourcps.com.au/20025166

Property Facts:

5/22 Forge Drive, North Boambee Valley

1 bath

2 cars

Price: $647,400

Inspect: By Appointment Only

Agent: Cherie Parik; Your Commercial Property Specialist 0423369999 or visit www.yourcps.com.au