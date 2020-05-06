5 Ayres Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real

0 SHARES Share Tweet

5 Ayres Avenue

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $685,000

POSITIONED in a quiet street, close to the shopping centre and medical facilities this family home has many quality features that include:



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Expansive single level home with perfect north easterly aspect; 4 bedrooms with built-in robes, plus study; Ensuite to main bedroom; Covered outdoor deck; Ducted air conditioning throughout; Large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances; 5kw solar power system; Inground swimming pool; Spearpoint pump for irrigation – avoids water restrictions; Generous double garage with internal access; Easy care, well maintained gardens; Close to shops and medical centre; Open plan kitchen, living and dining areas spill out onto the entertaining deck, and pool area; Internal access to the double lock garage.

Featuring a large rumpus/TV area with 4 bedrooms plus study. The master bedroom has an ensuite and walk in robe while the other three all have built in robes. The main bathroom is spacious with a deep bath, shower and vanity.

This property would make the perfect home to live in or add to your investment portfolio.

Contact us today to arrange an inspection of this immaculate home. inspections are by appointment only.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.