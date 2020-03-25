54 Witt St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

54 Witt St,

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: P.O.A

This huge family home is built on a 1015 m2 flat block of land, less than 1/2 a block to the Tea Gardens waterfront, Tea Gardens Hotel and the shops along the waters edge. Also situated in very close walking proximity to the public school, local swimming pool and playgrounds, only minutes to the patrolled Bennetts Beach and Jimmy’s still water bay.



Offering three separate living spaces plus dining room, 5 bedrooms and a study, ensuite, second bathroom plus third toilet in the laundry, two massive undercover entertaining areas, one with built-in kitchen facilities and sound system, double garage, second stand alone garage / studio, the backyard has extensive paving and concreting with enough grass for a great game of soccer and gated entry down each side. Fully ducted air con, gas cooking, ceiling fans, as is the home is currently rented returning $440 per week.

A little vision and tlc would create this home into a masterpiece. Its prime location is the convincing factor in its sale.

Inspections strictly by appointment. Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.