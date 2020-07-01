6 Penn Drive, Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

6 Penn Drive

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $550,000

THIS large family home, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and double garage, sits on a 603sqm block within walking distance to shops and the riverfront of Tea Gardens.

The brick veneer and tiled roof home has two living areas with the main lounge and dining room, along with open plan kitchen and family areas with a mixture of laminate and carpeted flooring throughout.

The kitchen features plenty of cupboard space and all modern appliances.

Other features of the home include, the main bedroom has ensuite and walk-in wardrobe and double garage with internal access through laundry.

A very attractive, spacious and well located home.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.