6 Penn Drive, Tea Gardens is on the market with John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

6 Penn Drive

TEA GARDENS

PRICE: $550,000



THIS large family home, with its four bedrooms, two bathrooms and double garage, sits on a 603sqm block within walking distance to shops and riverfront of Tea Gardens. This brick veneer and tiled roof home has two living areas with the main lounge and dining room, along with an open plan kitchen and family areas with a mixture of laminate and carpeted flooring throughout. The kitchen features plenty of cupboard space and all modern appliances. Other features of the home include the main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe plus the double garage having internal access through laundry.

A very attractive, spacious and well located home….a must to view.

Contact us to arrange an inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.