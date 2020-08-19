63 Peachey Cct, Karuah is on the market with Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Delightful Home In Great Location

63 Peachey Cct,

KARUAH

PRICE: P.O.A

THIS top quality McDonald Jones home is situated in the quiet riverside town of Karuah within walking distance to the shops, RSL and waterways.



The residence offers contemporary living and easy care outdoor living with a fabulous undercover entertaining area, side yard access for the boat, a large shed/workshop to store all your tools, plus a garden shed all surrounded by manicured lawns & gardens.

Flooded with natural light and neutral colours to suit every one’s colour scheme, the tiled open plan living & dining area is situated in the heart of the home. The sleek kitchen overlooks this space and offers a huge island bench, plenty of cupboard space and a large walk in pantry.

There is a carpeted media room at the front of the home offering that extra living space perfect for family movie nights.

The bedrooms are generous in size and are conveniently set away from the rest of the home. All four bedrooms offer built in robes – the master features a spacious ensuite. The main bathroom services the rest of the home and features a large, deep bath and a separate toilet.

Additional features include reverse cycle air conditioning, ceiling fans, double garage with internal access, side yard access, large shed/workshop, garden shed & more.

Only 15 minutes to Raymond Terrace & 45 minutes to Newcastle, escape the city life and enjoy the peaceful lifestyle Karuah has to offer. Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 or 0488 133 998.