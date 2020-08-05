65 Bonito Street, Corlette is on the market with Tony Short Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

65 Bonito Street,

CORLETTE

PRICE: $895,000

Step inside and you will immediately absorb the refined style, immense size and seamless floor plan this family home has to offer. Large entry with formal lounge one side and fully functional office the other. Continue through to the oversized open plan tiled kitchen, dining and family area, both leading onto the paved Alfresco dining. Large formal separate dining room for those special occasions. Extra large windows allow for garden vistas and loads of natural light throughout the home.



Upstairs with a large second living area with access to balcony. Large master bedroom with parent retreat, ensuite and walk in robe. North east water views from your balcony. Remaining three bedrooms with built-ins.

Landscaped gardens, separate covered BBQ area to host all your friends and family. Timber bridge over tranquil pond area on level block approximately 654sqm. Double garage with drive through access for extra storage of boat etc.

A stylish and grand property positioned in a popular, quiet leafy street in a highly sought location.

For more information, contact Tony Short on 0413483922.