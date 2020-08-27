65 Gurney St, Raleigh is on the market with Unrealestate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

65 Gurney St

Raleigh

PRICE: $550,000

OPEN: Saturday 29th August 12.00-12.30pm

In the midst of farmland on a 1625sqm block, this home offers one of those rare opportunities for total privacy and enjoyment of the acreage without the need to maintain it. Surrounded by rural property, the closest neighbours are cattle.



The elevated solar passive design, means the home is warm in winter and cool in summer, as it attracts the cooling summer breezes and winter sun.

Built for separate living, at the entry level you’ll find a fully equipped one bedroom, granny flat with its own bathroom, well-equipped kitchen, deck, and living area. Whilst in the house section you’ll find one double bedroom downstairs, and currently two bedrooms, bathroom, timber floored living area flowing out to the surrounding deck, sun-filled kitchen and even a formal dining area (with the option of restoring to the original fourth bedroom.)

An individual home for the individual buyer, there’s plenty of interesting touches throughout.

Certainly a much larger block than the normal 600-700sqm block- there’s plenty of space for the kids to play, and with the surrounding rural land, they can make as much noise as they want, and it’ll be only the cows to complain.

Parking is a breeze-there’s undercover parking for a minimum of four vehicles.

Only 18.7kms to Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, 13.4kms to Bellingen, 6.6kms to Urunga and 4.7kms to Raleigh, there’s the privacy, but the convenience with town water, regular garbage collection, and the school bus at the main road.

For more information contact Unrealestate, Kim McGinty 0432 953 796 or Alison Williams 0407 606 477.